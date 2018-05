Google News is now available for iOS and Android (if you know where to look) and I have been spending some serious time with the app. Here are my first impressions.

Android APK: https://www.apkmirror.com/apk/google-inc/google-news/google-news-5-0-0-release/google-news-5-0-0-android-apk-download/

iOS App Store: https://geo.itunes.apple.com/us/app/google-news/id459182288?mt=8&at=10l8rH

Subscribe to The BirchTree Podcast here.