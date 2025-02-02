Quick Reviews is out now!

Quick Reviews is currently available on the App Store and is a free download. Check it out!

I recently wrote about how the app works, so I’ll let you read that to see how it works. I have finalized my monetization, so I did want to lay that out here as well. Basically, free users get everything they can do on the web app today plus more, and Premium subscribers get a few very nice bonuses:

Magic Mode lets you search for movies and TV shows to get formatted titles, automatic metadata, a poster image, and even a suggested reviews score if you’re into that sort of thing. If you don’t like the poster you’ve got, you can browse alternate posters and find one you prefer. Letterboxd review import lets you export all of your Letterboxd reviews an import them into the app so you can migrate your review history in seconds. Unlimited review history (free users get 30 days)

Quick Reviews Premium costs $9.99/year and I think it’s absolutely worth it if you want the best experience possible. I say this with absolute sincerity, I would pay for this app even if I didn’t make it.

Oh, and it runs on the iPhone and iPad, but not the Mac or Vision Pro. I wanted to let it run there, but too many bugs unique to those platforms made it impractical right now.

Roadmap teaser

Obviously you should only buy something based on what it can do today, but I also wanted to share a few items on my roadmap since they’ve come up a few times among beta testers and I wanted to acknowledge that some of them are in the works.

Square poster images allow for music and audiobook reviews (code is done and this should be released in a week or less)

Alternate icons

iCloud sync (I want this too, it’s just more complicated than I expected, so I’d rather give you solid data integrity up front and add iCloud sync when I’m fully confident in it)

Shortcuts support (ideally in time for iOS 18.4 when theoretically Apple Intelligence will make these more actionable)

Mac support (iPads apps “just work” on macOS until you start to access the file system, then it all goes to hell, so working on this)

And then some less-guaranteed, but hopeful things I want to add:

Magic Mode: customize what data pulls into the metadata field

Magic Mode: expand to support book, game, and music reviews

Save colors to the reviews so your custom styling for each review is saved

Support for 3 and 5 score review systems

Let the user create their own custom themes and save them for easy access

Widgets

Privacy stuff

You’ll see this in the app privacy section, which indicates some data is collected, but it’s not linked to the user. In the interest of complete transparency (as I like to do), here’s what’s logged to my server:

Basically, when you save a new review, I get a log for what media type it was, what device you were using, and whether you are a premium subscriber or not. I also have logs for imports, exports, and history deletions, as well as counts on each of those to know how many records were added, deleted, or exported.

All of this data is simply to help me understand general info on what people are using the app to do, but it maintains the core privacy that I’ve always had on the web app as well where the specific things you review never leave your device — I continue to have no idea what specific things people are reviewing in the app.

This specific data may change in the future, but the core tenet that your reviews stay on your device will remain consistent.

Go get it!

And that’s it! I’ll talk more about this on Comfort Zone later this week, but it’s completely free and I’d love if you checked it out!