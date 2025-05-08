Raycast does this
The gang gets to work defending their Mac login items. Who has the most minimal startup? Who's got the craziest apps? This episode has more new apps mentioned in any episode of Comfort Zone ever!
Other Things Discussed
- Chris's hyper key video
- Marco Arment is just like Niléane - ATP 637
- 1Password
- AirPods Sanity
- Aqua Voice
- Bartender 5
- BetterSnapTool
- BetterTouchTool
- CleanShot X
- Dato
- Ethernet Menubar
- FigmaAgent
- FinderFix
- Front and Center
- Hand Mirror
- Hyperduck
- iStat Menus
- Keyboard Maestro
- MenuBot
- Moom
- MotionVFX
- Pastebot
- PopClip
- Quitter
- Raycast
- Sleeve
- SoundSource
- Supercharge
- Velja
- YellowDot
- United app
- Disneyland app
- 12Train.com