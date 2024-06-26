RCS is rolling out to iOS 18 beta users (as long as you’re on a major carrier)

Filipe Espósito writing for 9to5Mac: US carriers enabling RCS for iPhone users running iOS 18 beta 2

Now it seems that these carriers have flipped the switch and are now enabling RCS for users running the latest iOS 18 beta.

Amazing! I can’t wait to text full-size photos to my brother on Android! Totally unrelated, but I just switched from T-Mobile to Visible, an MVNO of Verizon, surely that won’t make any difference, right?

not everyone will be able to use RCS for now. That’s because iOS 18 beta 2 only includes updated carrier bundles for a few US carriers, such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon.

D’oh! it seems the majority of carriers are rolling out changes to allow iPhones on the beta to use RCS, but the MVNO’s under these carriers are not getting those updates yet.

It’s not a big deal, of course, as we’re not even to a public beta yet, so it’s not like anyone is “late” here. Also the place this will be most useful for me will be group threads, and those are going to need everyone to be on iOS 18 before RCS will work, so those aren’t coming until the public release in September anyway.