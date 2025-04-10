Say hello to another Quick Stuff app

Another day, another little app on Quick Stuff: Markdown Converter. This one also solves a personal need I have, which is that I write the show notes for my podcast in Markdown, but I need to put them in my podcast host as HTML and my co-host Chris needs them in another format when he uploads the video to YouTube. He's done this by hand and he's done it with LLMs, but this felt like something that we could do better with a purpose-built web app, so that's what I made.

What it does

This is what the show notes look like in VS Code when I'm done writing them each week.

This is great and all, but YouTube doesn't format Markdown and Libsyn (our podcast host) needs HTML. I've used Chris Hannah's excellent TextCase for my part for a while now and it works great, but there wasn't a super great solution from Chris.

The solution was simple enough, as this page will remove the links from the brackets and puts them in plain text after the link text. It also handles headings nicely. Here's an example of it in action on our actual show notes from this week.

Converting to YouTube

And because I also need to convert the text to HTML, it was easy enough to add that and include a preview view to make sure it looks right.

Converting to HTML with a rich preview

And Chris, if you're reading this, I added a link at the bottom of the page to shoot you over to the chapter extraction (and vice versa) in case you're doing both!

A bit of whimsy

I know the page is a little utilitarian, but I wanted to add a little flourish somewhere, and a quick app picker seemed like as good a place as any, so there's now a menu to get from one app to another and it animates so nicely if I do say so myself.