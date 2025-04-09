Say hello to Quick Chapters

I said that Quick Stuff was a place for me to put those little web utilities that I just need sometimes, and I've already got a new entrant: Quick Chapters.

This little app simply lets you provide it an MP3 file, it will extract the chapters from it, and you can copy those chapters in the common format that YouTube expects. All processing happens locally, so nothing gets uploaded to my server. Here's a 15-second demo:

I don't think this is going to set the world on fire, but it's something that'll be useful for me every week, and that's reason enough to build something like this. If you ever find this useful, then bonus!

And yes, this spoils tomorrow's Comfort Zone chapters, but it's a banger, so get subscribed!

One last note: it's so nice developing and distributing with the web. I thought about making this a free SwiftUI app as well, but it would be so much more code to get this up and running, it would be a pain to get through app review, and I'd need to hope the people who need this have Apple devices. But nah, I just wrote it locally in no time, I uploaded it to my server, and I was done.