Secretary of Defense put war plans in a group chat with a journalist

Jeffrey Goldberg with an insane story in The Atlantic: The Trump Administration Accidentally Texted Me Its War Plans

The world found out shortly before 2 p.m. eastern time on March 15 that the United States was bombing Houthi targets across Yemen. > > I, however, knew two hours before the first bombs exploded that the attack might be coming. The reason I knew this is that Pete Hegseth, the secretary of defense, had texted me the war plan at 11:44 a.m. The plan included precise information about weapons packages, targets, and timing.

I'm sharing a gift link someone else shared on social media and I hope it still works so you can read this positively insane story of war planning happening in a group chat with a journalist. I don't see any outrage on Fox News' home page (a bleak Trump fan page, if you were curious), but I'm sure their moral obsession with handling secure government communications is intact and they just haven't gotten to writing it up yet…