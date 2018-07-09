Sharing Shortcuts with Sharecuts (that makes sense, right?)

Sharecuts is a new site from Guilherme Rambo where people are able to share their custom Shortcuts for the world to use. There are currently only a few shortcuts there, and you currently have to request access to upload your own shortcuts, but it just opened up today and is sure to grow.

Gui was kind enough to let me in and I have thus far shared one of my shortcuts. It’s a photo-a-day text generator that I use to share my daily photos. I may have overdone it a little with it, but it should be future-proofed and will even account for leap years.