I Made a Silly Amiibo Search Page

This was a fun 2 hour project last night and I’m calling it Amiibo Table. It’s based on the AmiiboAPI that Paul Hallett released yesterday. It’s a simple page and basically just gives you some basic information on whatever Amiibo you’d like. It was an excuse to play with DataTables just a bit as well.

It’s sitting on the Quick BIN Lookup domain because I didn’t think it warranted its own site (and therefore its own monthly cost). If you find it at all useful let me know on Twitter.