My little App Store experiment: Simple Refrigerator Magnets

As some of you may already know, I’m currently working on my first iOS app and I hope to have it available in the next few months. This has been a whole adventure in its own right, but in the meantime I wanted to get some experience with the bureaucracy side of the App Store. To that end, I made a sticker pack for iMessage!

Now I am no artist, but I did find a specific sticker pack that I could make that would actually serve a need. To that end, I’ve released Simple Refrigerator Magnets to the App Store. It’s a pretty simple sticker pack, and it’s aimed mostly at kids, but I won’t stop you from getting your letter magnet nostalgia trip with them if that’s your thing.

The pack is totally free, and can be downloaded from the App Store today. Let me know what you think on Twitter, and I of course will take any 5 star reviews you feel compelled to leave 😄