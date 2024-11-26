🎥 Some great YouTube videos (again) Posted by Matt Birchler 25 Nov 2024 — 1 min read How about another dose of fun YouTube videos?I really adore Wallace & Gromit, and this looks like a delightHank Green doing 30 minutes on new communication mediums and populist movements over the centuries (it sounds dry, but it's great, I swear)The return of The Lonely Island is a bright spot in 2024, and this one is a bangerGambling drives me crazy, and Drew Gooden hits it out of the park with this look at online gambling, which has exploded in the past decadeA fascinating look at the story behind Rope, a really fantastic Hitchcock film from 1948Daryl Talks Games walks through a healthier way to deal with your gaming backlogTiago is my favorite Lego YouTuber, and if you wanted to know what some of the best Lego sets release this year were, this is the video to watch