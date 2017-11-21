Sponsor: Find great App Store and iTunes deals with MDM Deals

I’d like to thank MDM Deals for sponsoring BirchTree this week. It’s impossible to keep up with all the sales that happen on the App Store and iTunes stores, and MDM Deals makes tracking those deals easy. As their tag line suggests, they curate “fantastic deals on fantastic apps & movies”.

Black Friday is a few days away (or is it already “Black Friday”? It’s hard to keep up with retailers these days) and that means you’re probably on the look out for some deep discounts on apps, movies, and games. It’s hard to keep up with everything, which is where MDM Deals comes in.

A few deals I was happy to see were:

MDM Deals does this year round, so even after Black Friday is over you can still follow along for the best deals.

You can follow MDM Deals all over the web, including Twitter, FaceBook, Apple News, Micro.blog, or just plain old traditional RSS (and more).