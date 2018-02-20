Swype Keyboard is Dead

Swype keyboards for Android & iOS discontinued as company focuses on business market | 9to5Google

Nuance will no longer be updating the Swype+Dragon keyboard for Android. We’re sorry to leave the direct-to-consumer keyboard business, but this change is necessary to allow us to concentrate on developing our AI solutions for sale directly to businesses.

Swype was originally released in beta in the summer of 2010. Its innovation of typing by swiping across the keyboard was revolutionary back then and its influence is seen today in basically all keyboards besides Apple’s. The company’s not going out of business or anything, so I hope people aren’t losing their jobs right now, but it’s a little sad to see the granddaddy of all these modern keyboards exit stage left.

It also lessens the pain because all those keyboards it inspired have usurped it in quality and design, and neither I nor you have likely used it in years.