The Apple Pencil lineup is doing what we should have all expected

Back in May when the latest iPad Pros were announced, there was some consternation about how the Apple Pencil story was still confusing, and I wrote:

I think it’s a sure thing that the 11th generation iPad will one day be a thing, and while I’m less definitively confident about a new mini, I also think that will happen in the next 12 months as well. Personally, I think it’s a pretty safe bet that once these iPads get their updates, they will both support the brand new Apple Pencil Pro and the cheaper Apple Pencil (USB-C).

Well, today Apple announced a new iPad mini and as expected, it supports the Apple Pencil Pro and the cheaper Apple Pencil (USB-C). That means 3 of the 4 iPads you can buy use the exact same Apple Pencils, and we're likely just a few months out from the baseline iPad getting a bump, which will surely just work with one or both of these Pencils as well.

The Apple Pencil situation was confusing a few years ago, but Apple's clearly been on track to get it back in line for the past year and it's good to see it play out.