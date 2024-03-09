The Birchtree awards for movies I watched in 2023 that didn’t come out in 2023
It’s Oscar weekend, so here are the very serious Birchtree awards for movies I watched in 2023 that didn’t come out in 2023.
Biggest Emotional Gut Punch That Makes You Think Deeply About Your Life and Loved Ones
Macrel the Shell with Shoes On
Biggest “It Really Holds Up” Rewarch
The Royal Tennenbaums
Worst “Oh No, It Doesn’t Hold Up” Rewatch
Drag Me to Hell
Movie I Knew Was Great, but Didn’t Realize How Great Until This Rewatch
The Terminator
Best Picture That No One Will Believe Because It’s Directed By Michael Bay
Ambulance
Biggest Letdown That Everyone Seems to Love
Triangle of Sadness
Straight Up Worst Movie
Ghost Ship
Best Picture That Looks Like It Would Be Boring, but Trust Me It’s Spectacular
The Father
Best “Mulholland Drive” But It’s Anime
Perfect Blue
Review That I Got the Most Hate For Calling “Okay”
Air Force One
Franchise That Manages To Get Worse Every Single Installment
Jurassic Park/World
Movie From My Childhood I Thought Wouldn’t Hold Up But Actually Was Decent Fun
The Mummy
Best Godzilla Movie, No Not the One that Came Out This Year
Shin Godzilla
Best Film That’s So Good I Can Ignore How Bad It’s Last 20 Minutes Are
Sunshine