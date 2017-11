It’s still terrible, even through the operating system itself has gotten better over the years. Here’s the list I mention in the episode of apps I have not been able to replace yet.

Apple News

Files

Reddit

OmniFocus

HomeKit

Ulysses

Mic

Scanbot

Television Time

Tweetbot

Deliveries

Annotable

Workflow

Transmit

Feedbin Notifier

Ferrite

