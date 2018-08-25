Windows on Chromebooks will Burn Microsoft?

Android Central has this piece on why allowing Microsoft Windows to dual boot on Chromebooks will end up ruining, uh, Windows’ reputation.

The touted advantages of a simpler, faster and smoother Chrome experience on inexpensive hardware not optimized for Windows may be exaggerated when Windows is “unfairly” assessed in a “side-by-side” on-device comparison. One can imagine users’ complaints as Windows drags on such hardware as Chrome zips along “proving” Google’s claims.

I mean, maybe this happens, and considering how poorly lower end hardware can run Windows 10 today, this very well may play out. But the impact on Microsoft will likely be very minor. I suspect the few people who use this feature will feel like it’s a bonus feature. And if they find that they can do all of their work on Windows, including all the things they can on the Chromebook simply by running Chrome in Windows, then it could also hurt Google.

Not to mention that there is aa very good chance that people blame the Chromebook for Windows being slow. It is the hardware’s fault, after all. If one’s computer runs slow, whether the person blames the hardware or the software is a bit of a toss up.

It’s also worth remembering that Macs have allowed dual-booting into Windows for years and it hasn’t hurt Microsoft at all, as far as I can tell, almost no one does it even though it’s pretty easy too do. Maybe it’s just not knowing about it. Maybe it’s about no normal human being wanting to dual-boot anything. Maybe it’s the $100+ entrance fee to get a Windows license? It could be a million different things, but I don’t see dual booting Windows and any other operating system something that’s going to move the needle much for any company.