The Desktop Web Gets a Little Closer to Mobile

Page Lifecycle 1

This proposal attempts to define what the lifecycle of a web page is and add needed extensions to enable web applications to respond to two important lifecycle events commonly performed by user agents: Tab discarding (for memory saving)

CPU suspension (for battery, data, CPU saving)

This feature was added in Chrome 68 and I’m totally on board with it. Desktop browsers have long been resource hogs, in no small part because people just have tons of tabs/windows open, even if they’re not using them. Some people seem to live in tabs and have dozens, if not hundreds of tabs open at any one time because “I’ll get back to that one day.” Doing what Chrome and Safari already do on iOS and Android is great.

I’m sure some will cry foul, but I think this will be a net win for most people. Presumably, this would be something users could turn off.

I don’t quite know for sure, but does Safari for macOS do this already? I feel like I’ve had stuff like this happen on my Mac, but I can’t find anything online to support this suspicion.