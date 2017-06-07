The greatest watchOS 4 feature that Apple didn’t mention on stage

One of my biggest complaints with watchOS since basically day one has been that media controls are never as readily accessible as they should be. This was actually one of be few things that got worse with watchOS 3 last year, but Apple has made a brilliant move in their next version of watchOS to fix this.

The Now Playing app will now launch automatically any time you start playing audio on you iPhone. That means no more fumbling with your dock to find the media controls. Hallelujah! This sounds like such a small thing, but any Apple Watch owner will tell you this is something that is a constant pain point. It’s great to see Apple make a little change like this that will make the day to day usage of the Apple Watch more delightful.