The above video isn’t really thrilling, but it walks through 10 of the most significant video game releases of July 2018. The thing that stood out to me was the representation of Switch titles on the list. 5 of the 10 games mentioned are coming to the Switch, which is awesome! I’ve been watching videos like this for years, and the Wii and Wii U never had representation like we’re seeing for the Switch every single month.

Good on you, Nintendo!