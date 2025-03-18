The Pebble (which made me fall in love with smart watches) is back

Introducing Two New PebbleOS Watches!

We’re excited to announce two new smartwatches that run open source PebbleOS and are compatible with thousands of your beloved Pebble apps.

The original Pebble was my “a ha!” moment when I realized smart watches were the real deal, even in that rudimentary form. I’m bummed these new models are quite loyal to the original’s design because it ain’t for me and I’m quite happy with my current smart watch, but I think it’s a rad product and think it’ll make a good number of people happy.