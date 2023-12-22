The surprising challenge to run the best web apps locally

Tim Bradshaw for the Financial Times: Apple Wants AI to Run Directly on Its Hardware Instead of in the Cloud

While Microsoft and Google have largely focused on delivering chatbots and other generative AI services over the Internet from their vast cloud computing platforms, Apple’s research suggests that it will instead focus on AI that can run directly on an iPhone.

I think it’s fun to think about the first few decades of computers where people were skeptical that desktop software could be made to run well in the browser. Photoshop was often brought up as neigh impossible to ever run as a web app, for example. Today we’re wondering how long it will be until the cutting edge web apps of today can run locally.

That said, local LLMs that run seamlessly and that your favorite apps can use to make your everyday life a little better are the future, and I’m here for Apple and Google building these into their platforms.