The VR market shrunk yet again in 2024

Counterpoint Research: Global VR Market Declines 12% YoY in 2024; ‘AR+AI’ Smart Glasses to Take Centre Stage in 2025

Global VR headset shipments fell 12% YoY in 2024, marking their third consecutive year of declines due to the continued weak consumer demand.

This is actually brutal, 3 consecutive years of the VR market shrinking??? Also Meta dominates the space even more than I realized.

It looks like AR glasses boosted the overall numbers the last 2 years, and while they don’t break it out, you gotta think Meta’s doing pretty well there too.

I don’t know, man, it just feels like there’s a core group that loves VR, more people like it as an occasional media consumption novelty, but the vast majority of people just don’t care about it and I don’t know what it would take to get people over that hump because this has literally been the same story with VR for the past decade.