Thinking past the US smartphone market

Sam Byford: On 'Chinese Knockoffs' and Why Leica Works With Xiaomi

But these are unfortunate takes nonetheless. Describing Xiaomi as “Chinese knock-offs” or “rip-off artists” in 2023 shows a lack of understanding of the company and the broader phone market outside the United States.

As an American who also doesn’t really understand the Chinese market, I found this to be a really interesting read.

Similarly, while here in the US we typically debate whether the iPhone, Pixel, or Galaxy phones have the best cameras, it feels like people in the east often go “what are you talking about? Clearly none of those are our favorites.”