Today’s Forecast Update and Price Drop

A small update to Today’s Forecast just hit the App Store! Version 1.2.3 includes the following changes:

New seasonal theme!

Modified the Halloween and standard dark themes to look better on the iPhone X

Fixed a small bug in the Halloween theme displaying weather alerts

Removed alternate icons (sorry, hopefully adding them back soon!)

Additionally, I’ve dropped the price to 0.99¢ for the foreseeable future. After selling the app for 3 full months, it’s clear the price is too high for many people, so hopefully the new price point will bring in more people. I’d love to make the app free, but my time is not free, and on the off chance the app got 100,000 new users tomorrow, the Dark Sky API costs would make me go broke, so there has to be a cost.

Finally, you may have noticed that note up there about alternate icons going away. I wasn’t happy about this, but app review rejected me 3 times for saying the app did not allow users to change the app even though it said it could. Zero beta testers nor myself could replicate this and everyone said it worked perfectly, so I don’t know what’s going on there. I’m working to get this functionality added again because I know I miss it as well, but I needed to get this update out to fix a few small bugs that were in the last release, and the number of people asking for iPhone X-optimized dark themes was too great to leave hanging. Keep an eye out for an update very soon that re-adds this functionality. I’m sorry for any frustration this caused.