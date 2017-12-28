Ulysses’ Early Adopter Promotion Ending Soon

In case you didn’t realize, my favorite writing app of all time switched to a subscription model earlier in the year. As any move to subscriptions results in some bad blood with the community (although rarely from me), the good folks over there have been allowing people who have bought the app previously to convert to the subscription for a discounted rate.

Usually the service will run you $39.99 (USD) per year, but those who have bought the app when it was standalone can subscribe for $29.99 per year. This offer ends at the end of the year, so you have between now and Sunday to upgrade if you want the discount.

You can download the new app for free here and subscribe today.