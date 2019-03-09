Video: My First Impressions of the Galaxy S10e

I feel like I got lucky in getting the Samsung Galaxy S10e a couple days early and took the opportunity to put together a quick(ish) video about some of the things that stand out to me right off the bat. This video was produced over a couple hours this morning and afternoon, and of course was done entirely with the iPad (all footage was shot on the iPhone XS, Galaxy S10e, and OnePlus 6).

If you like the video, please share it on Twitter or throw it a like on YouTube. I would say to subscribe, this this site is a way better way to keep up with me than my sporadic YouTube channel.