Wallpaper Wednesday: Asphalt

I took this photo of the street near my work and thought it would make for a nice wallpaper. I put it on my iPhone and was kinda blown away by the look.

This was shot on the Pixel 2 and the color was adjusted with Pixelmator for iOS. The shot is at full size, so 3024×4032 (aka about 50% more pixels than the normal 4K wallpapers I post, and about 5-6x higher resolution than the screen on the phone in your pocket). It’s a 7MB image, so you may have to give it a minute to load.