X Premium Plus now costs well more than running my own damn Mastodon server

Jess Weatherbed: X Raises Premium Plus Subscription Pricing by Almost 40 Percent - The Verge

X has substantially raised the price of its top-tier user subscription in multiple regions to help bolster the platform’s creator payouts. The increase for Premium Plus came into effect on December 21st according to X, raising prices in the US from $16 per month to $22, or from $168 to $229 for annual subscriptions.

Not to be a pill, but I pay notably less than that to run my own Mastodon server that gives me absolute freedom of speech, no ads, and supports the genuinely independent web. That’s not even to mention that I’ve grown every one of my side projects significantly since leaving Twitter in both audience and revenue.