2018 Photo a Day Progress Report

I decided I’d try out the 365 project this year, mostly out of sheer curiosity. I’ve tried in the past and never made it past, but I did a few things this year to make sure I did better.

I added a reminder for myself at 8pm every night to post my photo. This little todo item every day keeps this on my mind. I made this workflow for the Workflow app for iOS so I can easily create the tweet/Instagram text for the post. It asks me for a caption and then copies the full text (including the current day of the year) to the clipboard. I’d love to be able to post them automatically as well, but my automation skills are not there yet.

So far I’ve done 31 days in a row, which I think beats my previous best by about 28 days. If you want to follow along, you can do so on Twitter or Instagram.