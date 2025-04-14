A few recent examples of beautiful, distinct TV cinematography

Instead of posting collections of interesting videos every once in a while, I'm going to try treating them like regular old link posts: here's a video, here's what I think of it or what it made me feel. I learn a lot from videos and just don't think they need to be broken off from my normal link posts. We'll see how it goes.

Two videos came across my feeds recently, one about how great the cinematography in Severance is:

And another about The White Lotus:

I really like both of these shows, and I absolutely appreciate both of them for avoiding the generic, dark cinematography that you tend to see in high-budget shows these days. If you enjoy these shows and know they look good, but can't put your fingers quite on why they're so good, these videos might help.

As a bonus, here's one more on why Ben-Hur still looks amazing.