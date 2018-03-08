Android P Wallpapers (in ridiculous 16K)

Google released the first developer preview for their upcoming Android P yesterday, and as is my responsibility at this point, I’ve made some wallpapers based on the new logo.

There’s a lot going on in some of these, so I don’t expect everyone to love them, but if this is your style and you want to rock the new Android branding right now, I hope these suit your needs.

Oh, and a mentioned in the title, these are all rendered out at 16K resolution (4,320 x 7,680, or 33 million pixels) so you can be damn sure they’ll look good everywhere. You can choose one of the few below, or download the whole collection here (3MB .zip).