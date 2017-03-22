Android O Wallpapers

Android O was just announced by Google yesterday, and they didn’t have the good sense to release any wallpapers based on their logo for the latest version of their mobile OS. So, as has become my habit, I made some for them. These are based on the new OS’s logo as shown on their developer website which I have also recreated it in high resolution (2000×2000) so you can use it in as well.

There are quite a few variations in this collection, so in order to keep this page manageable, I have my 2 favorites of each version here but the rest can be downloaded from the links below.

Enjoy!

Version One

Download all 16 variants here (868kb ZIP).

Version 2

Download all 8 variants here (961kb ZIP).