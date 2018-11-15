Android Updates and the Lowest Bars Possible

Android Developers Blog: An Update on Project Treble

Thanks to Treble, we expect to see more devices from OEMs running Android 9 Pie at the end of 2018 as compared to the number of devices that were running Android Oreo at the end of 2017.

It’s worth noting that Oreo was on 0.5% of devices in December 2017 and 0.7% in January 2018. Sure, they’re on pace to hit at least 0.8% by the end of the year, but that’s after Pie will be 4 months old, that’s not exactly the accelerated upgrade pattern I think we expected.

As of today, Android Pie still does not have enough usage to register on Google’s distribution dashboard.