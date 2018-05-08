Being Yourself is Differentiating (appearance on the Unco podcast)

I was honored to be invited onto the Unco podcast, Timothy buck’s excellent podcast about everything unusual in technology. We talked about building an audience online, the value these internet side-projects provide, and how the definition of “privacy” has changed over the years and where it’s headed.

It was a pleasure to talk to Timothy and I hope you enjoy the episode!

Listen here or subscribe directly from your favorite podcast app: