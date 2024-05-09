Apple apologizes for crushing ad campaign

Apple VP of marketing to Ad Week (via 9to5Mac):

Creativity is in our DNA at Apple, and it’s incredibly important to us to design products that empower creatives all over the world. Our goal is to always celebrate the myriad of ways users express themselves and bring their ideas to life through iPad. We missed the mark with this video, and we’re sorry.

Yup, pretty much exactly what I thought they meant by the ad, but good on them for recognizing that they missed the mark on this one and will move on.