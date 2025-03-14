Apple says they will add encryption to RCS

Jess Weatherbed writing for The Verge: Apple Will Soon Support Encrypted RCS Messaging With Android Users

“End-to-end encryption is a powerful privacy and security technology that iMessage has supported since the beginning, and now we are pleased to have helped lead a cross industry effort to bring end-to-end encryption to the RCS Universal Profile published by the GSMA,” said Apple spokesperson Shane Bauer. “We will add support for end-to-end encrypted RCS messages to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS in future software updates.”

It’s a good thing Apple adopted the RCS standard so that they can take advantage of this added security, huh? 😉