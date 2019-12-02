Apple’s Kawasaki Store Wallpapers

Apple has a new store opening in Kawasaki, Japan in two weeks and they have some art to go along with it. Below are some very high res wallpapers based on that imagery. Enjoy!

Reminder to always click the link to the full res image and not the preview image on this page since WordPress will compress those images and you won’t get the highest quality possible.

iPhone

Download iPhone version with Apple logo

Download iPhone version with square

Download iPhone version with no logo

Desktop

Download Desktop version with Apple logo

Download Desktop version with square

Download Desktop version with no logo