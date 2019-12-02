Apple’s Kawasaki Store Wallpapers
Apple has a new store opening in Kawasaki, Japan in two weeks and they have some art to go along with it. Below are some very high res wallpapers based on that imagery. Enjoy!
Reminder to always click the link to the full res image and not the preview image on this page since WordPress will compress those images and you won’t get the highest quality possible.
iPhone
Download iPhone version with Apple logo
Download iPhone version with square
Download iPhone version with no logo
Desktop
Download Desktop version with Apple logo
Download Desktop version with square