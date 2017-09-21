Austin Mann’s iPhone 8 Plus Review

Austin Mann has done another amazing review of the newest iPhone’s camera:

While the iPhone 8 Plus looks essentially the same as the phone we’ve had since the 6 Plus, there are some new features in the 8 Plus which really impact creative pros across the board — most notably Portrait Lighting, along with a few other hidden gems.

Photo credit Austin Mann

You really should click through to the review because the review is really excellent. The “Slow Sync” shutter functionality is not something I’ve seen another reviewer mention, but it looks stellar.

I have to wonder if Samsung has ever sent this guy a Galaxy phone.