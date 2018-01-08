CES 2018: Belkin Adds HomeKit Compatibility to Wemo Lineup With Launch of New Bridge – Mac Rumors:

Belkin today announced that it is officially adding HomeKit support to its popular Wemo lineup of smart connected accessories with the launch of the new Wemo Bridge.

Oh, hell yeah! Belkin is the lone holdout in my smart home stuff, as the only platform that does not support Apple’s HomeKit. I’ll be ordering one of these tomorrow!