Chaos Theory and iOS 13

Ulysses blog

Let me have a word or two on iOS 13, especially the way it was released to the public, and what this means for developers: It’s a mess. It was a moving target from WWDC up to release, down to 13.1, and it’s still moving.

As a result, our own release is a bit of a mess too. Ulysses 18 was supposed to coincide with the new OSes, but Apple’s iOS releases were suddenly split in two, then pushed forward, then followed by a .1 update which should have been .0