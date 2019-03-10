Charging Speed on Galaxy S10e (vs OnePlus 6 and iPhone XS)

I just got the Galaxy S10e in hand and decided it was only right to see how fast it would charge using the included fast chargers in the box. Spoilers, it’s fast, and right up there with the best out there.

The sort of it is this: the Galaxy S10e charges ever so slightly slower out of the box than the OnePlus 6, but a little faster than the iPhone XS using the new iPad charger.

Over the first 20 minutes, the iPhone is the fastest, getting up to 40% while the OnePlus and Galaxy are at 38% and 35% respectively. After that, the iPhone slows down a bit and the other phones catch up and get to 100% 10-20 minutes faster than the iPhone.

Honestly, I’m a little disappointed the results are so boring. The good news about this is that no matter which of these phones you get, you can get really fast charging no matter what. Sadly, the iPhone just needs you to either own a new iPad or drop a couple bucks on a new charger.