ChatGPT still hasn’t taken all those jobs

Alex Kantrowitz: Why ChatGPT Hasn’t Ignited the Employment Apocalypse That So Many Predicted.

“They can do one discrete, information-oriented task, basically, at a time before they need a human to review what they’ve done and then move to the next thing,” he says

Quoting myself from 3 short months ago:

I know some companies have already laid off workers because they plan on having these generative tools take over that work, but I deeply believe that’s a mistake and they’ll realize it soon, if they haven’t already.

I continue to think that these generative tools are good for augmenting certain workflows, but replacing whole people is going to be very unusual. We’ll see, though.