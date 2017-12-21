Civilization VI (all of it!) Comes to iPad

Correction: now through January 4, the full game upgrade is on sale for $30.

In yet another surprise iOS game release this month, Civilization VI just hit the App Store. No, not some watered down mobile version of the game, this is the entire PC game from last year.

You can download the game for free and play the first 60 turns of a civilization, which is pretty generous, and then will run you $60 for the full game if you want to keep playing. The $60 price point is in line with what a new game goes for these days, but considering the PC game currently sells for $30 on Steam it’s a harder sell for me. On the other hand, playing Civilization on my iPad in bed is pretty damn appealing, especially around this time of year when sometimes all you want is a few minutes to yourself amongst all the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

The game requires and iPad Air 2, iPad (2017), or any iPad Pro.