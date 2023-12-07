Disney belittled Pixar’s brand
Charles Pulliam-Moore for The Verge: Pixar’s Turning Red, Soul, and Luca are getting theatrical releases
Today, Disney and Pixar announced that Pete Docter’s Soul, Domee Shi’s Turning Red, and Enrico Casarosa’s Luca— all of which ended up premiering on Disney Plus due to the covid-19 pandemic — are all coming to theaters in 2024.
All 3 of these films were so good, and I’ll never fully forgive Disney for belittling Pixar’s brand by dumping their films on streaming with no (domestic) theatrical release and little fanfare.