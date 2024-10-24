Don’t take early digital movie releases to automatically mean failure

The Verge is reporting on Joker: Folie à Deux, one of the most derided movies of 2024, coming to digital storefronts less than a month in theaters. The film released in theaters on October 4 this year, and it will be available to buy online October 28, so 24 days after it was in theaters.

I’m not going to sit here and argue that Joker: Folie à Deux is a rousing success, it’s not, but don’t take that data point to automatically mean the movie studio feels the film needs to be saved. Twisters, the surprisingly successful sequel that was the 4th biggest movie of the summer, released in theaters on July 19 and was on digital storefronts August 13 — 25 days later.

So yeah, sometimes a movie is dumped on streaming early because it’s not doing well and the studio wants to do something, anything to get a little extra juice while they can, but sometimes that was just the plan all along.