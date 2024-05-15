Employees opting out of return-to-office mandates

Scharon Harding wriring for ArsTechnica: Apple, SpaceX, Microsoft Return-to-Office Mandates Drove Senior Talent Away

A study analyzing Apple, Microsoft, and SpaceX suggests that return to office (RTO) mandates can lead to a higher rate of employees, especially senior-level ones, leaving the company, often to work at competitors.

I think there are some benefits to being in the office at least sometimes, but a mandated return to office plan would have me personally looking for a new job instantly.