Facebook removed news from Canadian's news feeds. It changed nothing

Steve Scherer: Exclusive: Meta's Canada News Ban Fails to Dent Facebook Usage

Daily active users of Facebook and time spent on the app in Canada have stayed roughly unchanged since parent company Meta started blocking news there at the start of August

These "pay to send traffic to someone else" laws don't make a lick of sense to me. It could at least make some strategic sense if removing these links from Facebook hurt Meta, but early signs show this isn't happening.