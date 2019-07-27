Feeling it Again (Summer Break is Over)

In the middle of June I mentioned on my podcast that I was going to take a bit of a summer break from the show, and that turned into a break from blogging here (only 9 posts in 6 weeks), as well as a break from Twitter and the relentless YouTube schedule I was keeping for a while there.

I find all four of those things to be activities I take great joy in doing, but after effectively going non-stop for a few years, I wanted to slow down. Work has been very rewarding lately and it’s managed to keep most of my creative needs fulfilled. It’s frankly the only reason taking a break from much of my online life was possible.

But now it’s late July, I’ve been mostly quiet for 6 weeks, and well…I’ve got an itch.

I want to start working again, and I want to start now, so here’s what I have planned:

More BirchTree content on a regular schedule. Tech blogs might not be the hot new thing, but I still enjoy them and prefer writing here to posting tweetstorms on a platform I don’t own. New BirchTree Gaming videos very soon. I have one coming for Sea of Solitude, and other series on Metal Gear Solid 4 coming after that. These are going to be really good. THE PODCAST IS BACK! I’ve fallen in love with this format and I have some topics saved up I’m looking forward to talking about. The first new episode should be out next week. I continue to write for The Sweet Setup and I should have a new piece up next month. Finally, I’ll be guesting on a few other podcasts in the next month or two and you’ll hear about those as they are released.

So yeah, it’s been quiet around here, but things are about to get a lot more active again. I’m ready, and I hope you are too.