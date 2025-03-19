Ghost gets ActivityPub into beta

Ghost: Social Web

We've got our social web integration for Ghost to a point where we're excited to have you try it out, but there's a lot of work still in progress and (as alluded to earlier) there are some significant rough edges.

I’m excited to see this coming, although I’m sad that it doesn’t seem to be in the open source version of Ghost yet, but you have better believe I’ll be adopting this as soon as I can.